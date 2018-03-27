Transcript for FBI investigates suspicious packages at several military bases

Yeah, we'll begin with that bomb scare at multiple government facities in the Washington, D.C. Area including several military bases. The FBI is now investigating suspicious packages. At least one of them containing explosive material. ABC's David Kerley is at ft. McNair in D.C. Where one of those packages was sent. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Multiple military facilities and multiple the government facilities in the D.C. Area. Ft. McNair in the district. It was less than 24 hours ago that a building here was evacuated because a suspicious package was found. And what a specialized team came in and what they discovered was a black powder on that package which can be used in explosive devices. An x-ray revealed inside that package was a gps and a fuse. The package was rendered safe. That just one of three military bases that got packages. The military telling us there were multiple locations then referred us to the FBI. The FBI went further talking about government facilities which could mean just regular government buildings here in the Washington, D.C. Area. How many? They're not telling us. Were they all a threat? We don't know from the FBI at this hour. They're continuing their investigation. But, robin, this comes on the heels of that incident just a week ago at Travis air force base in California in which a driver and a vehicle drove through and propane tanks exploded and the driver was killed. What we don't know is whether these packages found throughout the D.C. Area yesterday, were they all a threat? Certainly a concern for federal investigators and for the people arriving here for work at McNair. Absolutely, and people want to know if there is a connection. Scary he can coast of Austin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.