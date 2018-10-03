Transcript for Federal agents join search for man and missing teen

We want to move on to the search for a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl who disappeared on Monday. Now police say they're looking into her relationship with a married man who checked her out of school ten times. ABC's Eva pilgrim has the story. Reporter: The this morning, an urgent search for a missing Allentown teen and a 45-year-old man. The two last seen on Monday. God help me to bring her back. Reporter: This woman says her daughter, 16-year-old Amy, met Kevin Esterly at church. In early February, Amy's mother first discovered Esterly signed her daughter out early and called police. Something he did ten times without her mother's permission. Just a plain, nice guy. That tried to help Amy. Not anymore. Now I think that he's a very bad guy. Reporter: The Lehigh valley charter school's administration saying he did check her out. Investigators saying Amy changed the list, including Esterly as her step father, making it possible for him to sign her out. They've been gone for a number of days. The presumption is they'll be on the move. Reporter: Esterly's wife reporting to police he withdrew $4,000 there her account the day they disappeared. They could be traveling in his red Honda accord. This is similar to the charges we have seen with the other two cases we have tolled. Serious charges indeed. Thank you. Time to check the weather

