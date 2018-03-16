Transcript for Florida college president reacts to bridge collapse

There are so many questions this morning. Florida international university's president mark Rosenberg joins us now live. President Rosenberg, our thoughts are with the fiu community during this tragedy. This was a project that brought great pride to your university. You said it was all about collaboration and being neighbors. This is supposed to protect students. Well, first of all, our condolences to all the family members and loved ones to those who were injured and killed in this accident. This project was about neighborliness and goodness. This project was about linking two communities together and started in 2010 planning and talking about this project. This project has been done as every other project at fiu in terms of construction. A transparent competitive bid process, certified contractors and so obviously we're shocked and we're going to cooperate fully. There will be a full investigation. We're grateful to the governor and to the senators and first responders who are here but we've got to get to the bottom of it and we will. There are certainly a lot of questions. Among them is this stress test that was being performed just yesterday. Why wasn't the area cleared of traffic and pedestrians? There are a lot of tests that go on and I can't answer that question. I assume that theybelieve it was a routine Normal test. But that's what the investigation is going to determine. The Florida department of transportation says that the firm chosen to do a secondary check on this bridge was not prequalify the and that it was the responsibility of the university to choose the correct firm. What happened? We're aware of that allegation. We're investigating that. We'll have more information quickly. We only work with certified contractors that have been approved by all the appropriate authorities. President Rosenberg, thank you. Again, our thoughts are with your community. A lot of questions left to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.