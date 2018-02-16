Transcript for Florida school shooting victims identified as families, community grieve

And what a week. It's good to have you back, George, from Florida where that community remembering the lives of those lost in the school shooting. The community hit so hard. Surprised, even shocked by what happened and last night you saw them. Thousands coming together for those vigils. And then 17 balloons released. One for each of the victims. This morning, the accused gunman, Nikolas Cruz, is behind bars, he appeared shackled before a judge fhe first time on Thursday and we're now learning more about those 17 victims, students and the adults who died trying to protect them. ABC's Victor Oquendo starts us off in parkland, Florida. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. That vigil was incredibly emotional. Thousands of people coming together bringing flowers, balloons and candles to show that there is still light here in parkland and this morning we have a clear time line of the horrible attack that happened at the school right behind me. This morning, new details emerging about those 7 victims as bliss reveal a detailed time line of how Wednesday's horror unfolded. Police say Nikolas Cruz took an Uber to the school at 2:19 P.M. Just as the teachers and students were getting ready for dismissal carrying his rifle in a black soft case. Chris Mckenna says he came face-to-face with him as he was loading his weapon and the gunman said you better get out of here. Things are going to tart to get messy. He ran outside and told assistant coach feiaaron feis. He dropped the gun and ran out to the door. He crossed the field and ran west along with others who were fleeing and tried to mix in with the Gupta were running away fearing for their lives. Reporter: Police say Cruz then went to a nearby Walmart where he bought a drink at subway then sat down at a McDonald's but he wasn't apprehended until almost an hour after the shooting when coconut creek patrol officer Michael Leonard noticed a teenager who matched the description from the school security cameras walking on a quiet street. He complied with my commands and was taken into custody. Reporter: Overnight thousands gathered for an emotional vigil. Many of the survivors sharing hugs and stories about lost classmates. Matt and Daniela menescal were hiding when the gunman broke the door's window and started shooting. One ricocheted off the wall and hitting Daniela in the leg. Two of their classmates shot and killed. What can you tell us about them? They were always fun. They were just nice people. They always made us smile and were always laughing. Reporter: Our David Muir sitting down with a group of students. How many of you know someone who did not get out alive? Reporter: Like Nicholas dworet who had his sights on the university of Indianapolis. He was on the national team for swimming. He committed to the university of Indianapolis a couple -- like two weeks before this happened, great classmate. Great person, always so nice. Reporter: And Joaquin Oliver who just became a U.S. Citizen last year. Lori alhadeff lost her daughter alisy. President trump, you say what can you do? You can stop the guns from getting into these children's hands. Reporter: Liam hid in a band room with 60 other students only to emerge and learn his friend Gina Montalto had died. We stuck together in Spanish class and now she's going to be an empty desk. She's going to be an empty desk now. She's not going to be here anymore. Reporter: Florida senators bill Nelson and Marco Rubio will be in parkland and later more are expected to gather where the vigil was held where grief counselors are being made available. Thank you so much, Rick tore.

