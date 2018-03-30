Transcript for Fox News anchor apologizes to Parkland student activist

Laura Ingraham has apologized for taunting David hogg after he convinced several companies to remove ads from her show and linsey Davis here with the story. Good morning, George. Just one more example of the power of social media that with just a few tweets a high school student is able to succeed at getting so many companies to pull their ads. It wasn't until the companies starting bowing out that Ingraham issued an apology but even that isn't stopping more companies from bailing. A showdown between 17-year-old parkland high school survivor David hogg -- We say no more. Reporter: -- And Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham. And they scapegoated their favorite boogie man and political enemy. Reporter: Hogg appeared after the school shooting. We really appreciate your words tonight and our prayers are with all of you. Reporter: She faces a wave of advertisers after taunting hogg on Twitter about being turned down by several colleges writing David hogg rejected by four colleges to which he applied and whines about it. Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA, totally predictable given acceptance rate. She literally called out the survivor of a mass murder and made fun of me. Who in their right mind would support that. Reporter: Hogg fired back tweeting so Ingraham angle what are your biggest advertisers, asking for a friend. The high school senior with more an 640,000 Twitter followers then called for advertisers to boycott her show. Listing the advertisers with a call to action. It doesn't matter how many viewers they get or who they are, a bully is a bully and we have to stand up together against that. Reporter: Within hours TripAdvisor, Nestle, nutrish, expedia, hulu and way fair all answered the call pulling the plug. Wayfair said, the decision of an adult to personally criticize a high school student who has lost his classmates in an unspeakable tragedy is not consistent with our Valls. We reached out to her and they referred us to her tweet apologizing writing any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA including David hogg. On reflection in the spirit of holy week I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of parkland. Notice how she only apologi apologized after a third of her advertisers dropped out. Not that surprising. Reporter: While hogg's supporters and fellow parkland supporters have been praising his Stange with messages like as a parent I would be proud to be David hogg my son, the boycott battle is drawing scorn from some local fox viewers. One writing, let Laura Ingraham know we have her back and others threatening to begin their own boycott to those companies who stop advertising on her show. I'm a customer but will pull my sub prescription/money if you allow David hogg to bully Laura Ingraham. #Imwit #imwith. Stitchfix pulled their advertising and hogg has been accepted to several schools ensays right now he may take a gap year and more focused on saving the future of America and does not accept her apology because it didn't come until after the company started putting out. This one not over yet. Not over by any stretch. Thanks, linsey.

