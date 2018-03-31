Transcript for Fox News host under fire announces vacation as advertisers flee

We want to start with more fallout from a Twitter war between a Fox News host Laura Ingraham and a survivor of the shooting at the parkland high school. Overa dozen companies have pulled out of her show so far. Ingraham now saying she's taking a vacation next week and Kenneth Moton joins us with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. It's this break in response to that fallout or is this a planned vacation. Either way Laura Ingraham's announcement comes as she continues to take a lot of heat for attacking one of the young faces of the movement against gun violence. Hey, everybody, I'm Laura Ingraham. Four days after Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham posted that mocking tweet about David hogg, a teenage survivor of the parkland shooting, she says she's taking a break from TV. I'll be off next week for Easter break with my kids but fear not we've got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me. Reporter: Her announcement drew a swift response from hogg. He tweeted have nom healthy reflects this holy week. Ingraham earlier taunted the high school senior who's been calling for tougher gun laws tweeting, David hogg rejected by four colleges to which he applied and whines about. Hogg fired back posting a list of Ingraham's top advertisers asking his nearly 650,000 followers on Twitter to boycott all of them. Many of those advertisers responded, the list of companies includes expedia, hulu, Nestle and Johnson & Johnson. 15 in total. Ingraham who had the fourth highest rated show on cable news in February issued an apology to hogg saying, in the spirit of holy week, I apologize for any upset my hurt caused him or any of the brave victims of parkland but hogg isn't buying that apology. Notice how she only apologized after a third of her advertisers dropped out. Reporter: Hogg writing it's time to love thy neighbor not mudslipping at children. We reached out to Fox News looking for comment about Ingraham's vacation but haven't heard back, Dan and Paula. He certainly knows how to get into public spats. He does. He's skilled. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.