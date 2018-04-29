Are genealogy sites protecting your information?

More
New privacy questions about DNA testing are being raised after police arrested a murder suspect based on information from a genealogy website.
2:59 | 04/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are genealogy sites protecting your information?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54809814,"title":"Are genealogy sites protecting your information?","duration":"2:59","description":"New privacy questions about DNA testing are being raised after police arrested a murder suspect based on information from a genealogy website.","url":"/GMA/News/video/genealogy-sites-protecting-information-54809814","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.