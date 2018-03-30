'GMA' Hot List: Coffee must now have cancer warnings in California

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton explains what you should know about acrylamide, the carcinogen that develops when beans are roasted at high temperatures.
1:10 | 03/30/18

Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Coffee must now have cancer warnings in California
Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today suggesting Californians ruled Starbucks and other coffee companies across the state was put cancer warning on their trains because the chemical produced in the roasting process I read all these studies about the health benefits and modern supplies exactly the medical literature has shown clear and massive association between coffee and reduced risk of certain types of cancer benefits clearly however I have my coffee this is just wanna present. And thank god yeah. Have to be a little lucky to get Loyola Chicago correctly only the fourth eleven seed to ever make it to the final four believe there are also down in the final okay for number one seeds made it to the final four you're going on assignment but earliest known to pave it yes about a day you can get a ticket to this yesterday for 9 am behind you have the popular Rubin looking a little window. Nothing beats a good Alatas Morissette impersonation. And you ought to know. About yeah. And that McCain did yeah there. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

