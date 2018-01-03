-
Now Playing: The Lemon Challenge: Meet the best friends who started the viral movement
-
Now Playing: Airbnb Opens For Business In Cuba To Travelers Around The Globe
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'GMA' does the Lemons for Leukemia challenge
-
Now Playing: '9 to 5' reboot could include original 3 female stars
-
Now Playing: Putin declares Russia's new nuclear capacity
-
Now Playing: Schoolteacher tries out a workout and diet plan from Pink and Alicia Keys' trainer
-
Now Playing: In Real Life performs 'Tattoo' in Times Square
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals: Bargains from women-owned companies
-
Now Playing: How San Francisco is changing the design of its emergency vehicles to prevent crashes
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes Oscars secrets from the show's producer
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle speaks out about #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: What to know about the viral 'Lemons for Leukemia Challenge'
-
Now Playing: School bus driver testifies in fatal crash trial
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for posing as driver to prey on women: Police
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for mom who vanished from home
-
Now Playing: Seacrest sexual harassment controversy could affect Oscars
-
Now Playing: 2nd major retailer announces action on gun control
-
Now Playing: Trump calls out NRA in meeting on gun control
-
Now Playing: Attorney general fires back at Trump tweet