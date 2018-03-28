Transcript for Self-help guru accused of 'serious crimes against humanity'

We'll begin with the leader of a secretive self-help group facing charges. This is a crazy case. Kevin raniere is in custody accused of using his position to trap women in a twisted relationship, federal prosecutors are accusing him of creating a secret society of sex slaves where some women were branded with a symbol that included his initials. This is the man the FBI says has committed serious crimes against humanity. Alleging he created a secret society of women he considered sex slaves and that some of them were branded with the symbol incorporating S initials. One would say authenticity is being as you are. Reporter: This morning, Kevin raniere, the leader of nxivm, a secret self-help organization based out of Albany will be soon be back in New York where he is facing charges for sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy related to that secret society. On Tuesday, federal agents raiding homes near Albany in connection with the case. The 57-year-old who members say is called vanguard found earlier at a luxury villa in Mexico seen in this photo released by Mexico authorities announcing the arrest. I'm an interesting person. I'm a controversial person but most importantly I'm an unconventional person. Reporter: Authorities say raniere created a secret sorority within nxivm that promised members it would empower them and eradicate weaknesses but according to the complaint, female followers had to serve their masters and some were coerced into sex with raniere. Otherwise compromising material they provided about themselves would be released. "20/20"'s Elizabeth vargas sat down with Sarah Edmonson. I was told he was one of the smartest men in the world. Reporter: She filed a complaint with New York authorities that last March she and a group of other women took part in an initiation ritual in that sorority. She thought they were all getting tattoos, instead they found out they were all going to be branded. It sounds like a horror movie. It was a horror movie. It was the most inhumane horrific way to treat anybody. Can you stand up and point on your body through your clothes where the brand is. So, it's right here under my -- Yeah, right there. Right under my underwear line. Reporter: In a letter posted last fall on nxivm's website, raniere said there is no merit to the allegations that we were abusing, coercing or harming individuals. These allegations are most disturbing to me as nonviolence is one of my most important values. He also said the sorority is not part of nxivm and I'm not associated with the group. ??? actress Catherine oxenberg for her role in the '80s hit "Dynasty" whose daughter India is currently a member says India told her she too was branded. She's anything but fine. She's in danger. She's in grave danger. Reporter: In a statement oxenberg now telling ABC news for months I worked to expose Kevin raniere and nxivm. I want my daughter to know I love her and that I want her back in my life. And last October oxenberg's daughter posted ov Facebook thank you for your care and concern. I'm absolutely fine. Great actually. I would never put myself or the people I love into danger. And, Sarah Edmonson told ABC news overnight this has been a challenging year and to see this brings me great hope for the future that the truth is coming do light and that my friends can finally be free. We have Dan Abrams back with us along with our contributor and former FBI agent Brad Garrett and, Brad, you've seen and worked on cases similar to this one. What is your impression of nxivm? Okay, I think you have to think of Jim Jones, David Koresh, charismatic leader believes he is special and believes that he can solve all of your problems and over a period of time lures people in to give him money and sex. Well, he believes that but how does he manipulate so many women for so long into believing that too? To be branded? You first have to sort of want that to begin with. You're a person that needs direction so he offers that and they're very good communicators and as a result they pull you in. They isolate you and keep up for a lot of hours. So you short of shut off the rest of your life and just become him. Wow, you cut off your family. That's what we've seen happening. Dan, we don't always see charges in these types of circumstances. But in this case there are charges. Why? We hear about some of these things happening sometimes. We think, oh, it's so horrifying. This is awful. How does it happen but it doesn't necessarily mean it's criminal when people are agreeing to do certain things. What they're saying is different here is that there was threats. That basically these women would give something that they called collateral meaning either nude photos or they'd say horrible things about people that they loved and the threat would be, you don't do what we want and we're going to release that information. That is what they say is the crime here and that's what makes this different. We heard in the statement raniere saying he had nothing to do with this sorority, had nothing to do with nxivm. Is that what his defense. I think the defense will be anything that happened with me was voluntary. That I didn't force anyone to do anything. And this is where prosecutors are going to need the testimony of the women, they're going to need any e-mails, exchanges, any other corroborating information they can get O back up the claims of these women, specifically with regard to the coercion. That's what is really important from a legal perspective. It's interesting, Brad, because you hear from some of the people who are still in it and say I'm great. I'm fine. How hard is it to evolve from being in an organization like this, a group like this. Extremely difficult because you basically have given up your identity to follow this person. And they just don't believe what Dan is talking about, they don't really believe that. That this guy is great. He's taking care of me, et cetera. So to pull them away or to use the term deprogram them basically takes a long time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.