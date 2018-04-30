Transcript for One-handed football star makes NFL history

Back now with that inspiring story this Monday morning. An athlete would has one hand is beating all the odds. Yes, he is. Cameras were rolling as shaquem griffin got the call that the Seattle Seahawks was going to draft him. T.J. Holmes has more. Every kid, you know, who is playing football in high school, the odds of making it to the NFL are slim to none. Now take a kid with only one hand those odds seem impossible. That mines you don't know shaquem griffin who is now about to take his inspiring story in the NFL stage. The Seattle Seahawks select shaquem griffin. Linebacker. Reporter: One of the most inspiring stories in all of football is going pro. 22-year-old shaquem griffin is the first player in modern NFL history with one hand to be drafted into the league. I couldn't breathe. I didn't know what to say. Reporter: To make things even sweeter he joins his twin brother shaquill on the Seattle Seahawks. His road hasn't been easiment a congenital birth defect led to a hand amputation when he was just 4 years old. First thing I thought growing up, what people are going to say, how he's going to be able to handle that as a little kid. Reporter: His power and determination and talent were always on full display. A high school football star who went on to be named conference defensive player of the year. But initially he wasn't invited to work out for NFL teams at the annual combine. Shaquem, hey, it's John Snyder calling. How are you? I can't even breathe right now. It's a dream come true for U. Buddy. Happy to have you, man. Reporter: He eventually got an invitation and put on a show at the NFL combine. Impressive as he lifted weights with a prosthetic hand and ran faster than any linebacker in 15 years and he's already inspiring others who can relate to his challenges. I can't wait to cheer you on in the NFL. Good luck. Oh. Yeah. He's already signed and endorsement deal with Nike. When he got that phone call he was in the bathroom, forgot his phone. His brother ran in, bust down the door and tackled him and said you got to answer this phone call. I hope you're exaggerating on busting down the door? That's how they tell the story. They do. That's a lot of information. A lot. Trying to get it all in. UCF where he went to school they went undefeated last year. They crowned themselves national champions because they weren't allowed into the tournament. What's with the gray suits today?

