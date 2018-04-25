Transcript for Hear the 911 call that led to capture of Waffle House suspect

There are new developments in the Tennessee waffle house shooting. And hearing the 911 calls. Ere yell reshef is here with more. Reporter: A 911 call leading the police inside the home. Finding something much more disturbing. This morning, the call that put an end to the nearly 36-hour manhunt. He's in behind the elementary school. Headed toward the tva lines in the woods. From a distance, it looks like this guy. He's got mud all over him. Reporter: An alert electric worker spotting a suspicious man behind the apartment complex where 29-year-old Travis Reinking lived. I'd get somebody over here. This is right where he lived. Reporter: That tip leading to takedown. Reinking now in jail, under medical investigation. Does he seem remorseful in any way? I haven't heard that word. Reporter: Chilling new details emerging from inside his apartment. A search warrant indicating the man authorities thought they had disarmed last year aljedly had an alarming stock pile. More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. One Remington rifle. Two scopes. A laptop. Several hard drives. The investigation widening as the community mourns four victims, and hails James Shaw Jr a hero. Honoring him for tackling the the gunman and stopping the bloodshed. Um, I do, once again, apologize to the people that lost loved ones. Friends, or family. I'm a genuine person. I didn't actually do it to save people. I did it just to save my life. And me saving lives, I saved other lives. Reporter: He is so genuine. Such a humble hero after talking to him. He's visited some of the victims still in the hospital. Two of them in stable condition. As for the suspect, he -- his $2 million bond has been revoked. He's expected in court later today. Just unbelievable he got those guns back. We're trying to get to the bottom of that. We get the latest on the

