High winds, threat of coastal flooding in New England

More
ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports from Duxbury, Mass., which is still recovering from flooding caused by the most recent nor'easter.
1:34 | 03/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High winds, threat of coastal flooding in New England

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53575940,"title":"High winds, threat of coastal flooding in New England ","duration":"1:34","description":"ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports from Duxbury, Mass., which is still recovering from flooding caused by the most recent nor'easter.","url":"/GMA/News/video/high-winds-threat-coastal-flooding-england-53575940","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.