Transcript for Hostage-taking turns deadly in French supermarket

We're back now with news that is happening right now. Reports of a hostage situation unfolding in southern France. So let's go to our chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran who has all the details, the latest. Terry. Reporter: Good morning, robin. It's a serious situation. That's what the prime minister of France has just told reporters. It's happening in the town of tribes in the south of France outside of Toulouse. The mayor of the town says two people have been shot. Reports say one killed. That man fled into a nearby supermarket where he took hostages. Now, the hostages have been released, we are told, by the mayor except for one police officer. This man is now barricaded himself in the supermarket with the police officer as a hostage and there are reports that he has identified himself as someone affiliated with ISIS. France, of course, has been on the front lines of terror in Europe for years. Remember the Bataclan attack that killed so many in 2015 and so many other attacks. Recently they have gotten ahold of it, it seems but if, in fact, it turns out to be jihadi terror this is yet another instance of France's struggle with this issue. Right now in the town of tribes, a supermarket hostage taking situation, one gunman. The mayor saying two people have been shot. Reports say one killed and one hostage remaining, a police officer in France. Robin. We'll keep everybody updadeed. In the meantime, we turn to

