Transcript for New information on alleged gunman in Florida school massacre

Sunday morning. We'll start with the latest developments in the horrific school shooting in parkland, Florida. Look at the images from an impassioned rally on Saturday. Students spoke out in favor of gun control. One sign reading as you can see make it stop. Also this morning we're hearing for the first time from the family who took in the alleged shooter Nikolas Cruz after his mother died. They have a story to tell about a depressed young man who they say showed no signs of impending violence. President trump is weighing in slamming the FBI for missing the signals and accusing the agency of spending too much time on the Russian investigation. Martha Raddatz and Matthew dowd standing by. We begin with Adrienne Bankert in parkland. Good morning Dan and Paula. We're here at the memorial. There is so much raw emotion here in parkland. We're getting new information on the alleged shooter every day including who was living with and their response to this unthinkable violence. Reporter: For the first time we get a glimpse into what it was like to live with Florida shooting suspect necklace Cruz. The couple responsible for taking care of him after his death, Kimberly and Dave Snead. We had this Monday ter living under our roof and didn't know. They describe him as depressed and say Cruz went to a therapist days before the shooting. The night before the massacre seemed like any other. While the justice department investigating failings within is FBI, there's already talk of his sentencing. The state attorney said this act is the tape of case the death penalty was designed for. This in response to the public defender who said he hopes prosecutors will agree to life in prison. We have a moment here where we can help this community, help these vilkctims move forward. Reporter: A newly released department of children and family services report said Cruz had a history of mental health checks. He was expressing his desire to purchase guns. We know more about his history in the school. In this video it appears to show Cruz in a fight on campus leading up to his expulsion. This is not a parkland tragedy. It is a community tragedy. Reporter: There were raw emotions through impassioned speeches at a gun control rally this weekend. One of the loudest voices Emma Gonzalez. Our students have learned if you don't study you will fail. If you do nothing people continually end up dead. We're going to make ourself heard the most. We're the people who have the opportunity to do that. Reporter: This morning the trump administration promises to focus on school safety. He will make the safety of our nation's schools our top administration priority. Reporter: The sneads describe their emotional reunion following all the violence at the high school. They say the last time they saw Nick laz Cruz they questioned him. He looked remorseful, lost and apologized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.