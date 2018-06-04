Transcript for Inside the home of alleged YouTube shooter

Now that exclusive look inside T home of the aed YouTube shooter, nasim aghdam. Policeay she opened fire at YouTube's headquarters. Matt Gutman who has been on th story F thening spoke with her ly. Matt, good morning. Rter: Good morning, Paula. We the family shattered by this event. One that is mourning the loss of their aug and mouring for her victims.they said that they didn't know that she was about to go take that gun and turn it on to YouTube employe in San Francisco. They had no idea she was about to go on that shooting spree. In a heartbeat they went from a working class immigrant family in suburalifornia to being the parents of a mass shoote was your daughter terrorist? No. Was she violent? No. Did you know that she had a gun? No. Nasim aghdam's family in their fst interview Geving for theirghter and the wreckage she left nd. Today was her birthday. Today. Toda yeah, her birthday. She would have Turne 39 on Thursday but instead police say sh took the handgun S bought in January to the San Francisco area and on Tuesday used it on YouTube employees. Active shooter at901 careerry. Reporter: And then herself. So confirming she is the suspect. Reporter: Overnight her family invits into the home ey shared with her. Is her bedroom. Yeah, that's her bedroom. This was her screen for the videos. Yeah. Reporter: Overhe past decade she becameething of a YouTube sensation in the Iranian community those videos of her cising. Promoting veganism or even dancing. Is this how she made money? Yeah. Reporter: But the family S YouTube began to filter her last year. Would you say she was obsesse with youte? I mean that's all she was do making videos. Reporter: And when she disappeared last weekend her parents filed a missi persons report. Police in mount view, California, said they spotted her car andhen alerted her parents that she was safe. That was at 2:00 A.M. The morning of the shooting. Police thought the family would be happy but instead they tried to warn police she might be to something. Did you tell them that she could be -- that it might be violent? Said maybe she go there like protest O start a fight with somebody ort kind of stuff. Repor and the police response. They S don't worry about it. Go to sleep. Don't worry about it yeah. Under control Reporter: Hours later police say she would sneak through that garage into the red umbaed patio. Her family saying they are shocked atheir gentle daughter's apparent transformation. You're sg she didn't want kill an ant. Ye. She went ther shooting at humans. Right now I thinking she never Hu one ant. How she shoot the people? They say they're crushed by the ls and the harm she CD her victims. Pa we contacted the mountain view police department overnight and the chiefonfirmed toe that one of officers did, in fact, tell the family he D, quote, keep an eye on her but the chief said the officereant that as a turn O phrase, a way to E the conversation, Paula. Yeah, Matt. You mened in the piece the the and brother reported her vior to the police and they said don't worry about it but if authorities had followe her do they believe I could have been prevented. Reporter: Theoretically, yes, but following nasim am would have been, quote, inappropriate because she hadn't committed any crime and saying nothingld have been done to prevent the shooting. Thank you. Coming up,ow do these C

