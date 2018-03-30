Transcript for Investigation into armed constable who shot at unarmed driver

Now to that investigation into a volunteer officer who opened fire on an unarmed black man during a traffic stop in South Carolina. Why he fired as many as eight shots as the man tried to drive away raising serious questions and Steve osunsami spoke with that driver and has more. Man, you in a rush? No. Speed limit was 45. I got you. You're going a little left of center over there coming onto sungset. My tire messed up. Reporter: Only two of the men with guns seen in these videos are real police officers. Is there any kind of drums in the car. No, sir, please. All right. I can smell a little bit of weed coming from the car. Reporter: The third seen here is a constable in south Carolina. A volunteer with a day job appointed by the governor riding along with police last Saturday in South Carolina. They pull over 28-year-old Brandon Fludd for allegedly crossing the center line. Sir, honestly I am not stepping out of my car. You want to step out of the car. What for. Reporter: He refuses to get out of the white Cadillac. The constability Christopher bachochin identified on a trade group website is seen here circling the car with his hand on his gun. Sir, I need you to step out of the car. Mr. Fludd, I need you to step out of the car. Stop, stop, stop, stop. Reporter: When the driver puts his foot on the gas the volunteer starts shooting. Shots fired. Shots fired. Reporter: Saying Fludd was trying to run him over. Are you okay? Ran me over. Reporter: None of the real officers fire a single shot. The 28-year-old took flee bullets. One shattered his knee and says doctors have told him another in his chest can never be removed. I admit my actions are wrong. I should have got out of the car. Should have listened and got out of the car. Reporter: He and his lawyer still say civilians shouldn't be pretending to be cop. This is what can happen when you stick a pharmacist on the street and allow him to play police. Reporter: Something similar happened in Oklahoma in 2015. This CEO of an insurance company served a year and a half in prison after shooting an unarmed black man during a traffic stop. He too was a volunteer. Many of these police volunteerings in South Carolina get a less a fifth of the training of regular officers. True police officers are trained by state police but not the constables who take classes at community colleges. Incidents like these put these volunteer police programs under the bright lights because in many cases these are political appointees or people with big wallets. The problems that police departments across the country need the extra help for things like parades or crowd control. Robin. Need the extra help but they have to have the proper training. Fifth of the training, wow. Thanks. Coming up that urgent

