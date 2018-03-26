Transcript for First lady stays in Florida amid Stormy Daniels scandal

Right now, more reaction to the stormy Daniels interview. Michael Cohen made the original payment to stormy. He's claiming she owes him millions for speaking out. After this report from linsey Davis. Reporter: On multiple occasions,stormy Daniels has denied ever having an fair with Donald Trump. She says she lied about the affair in the past because she was threatened and bullied. It was entirely consensual? Oh, ye. Ye. You work in an industry where condom use is an issue. Did he use a condom? No. Reporter: The president and first lady miles apart. Melania trump had recently given birth to a son a few months before. Did he mention his wife or child at all in this? I asked and he brushd it side and said, oh, yeah, yeah. We have separate rooms. Reporter: Trump spent his Sunday evening alone at the white house. The first lady remained behind at mar-a-lago. Her spokes person saying she'll stay here for spring break with her son as per tradition. And later tweeted, I know the media is enjoying speculation and gossip, I would like to remind people there is a minor child whose name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. Last Monday, Melania trump appeared beside the president. That Thursday, the first lady posted this photo of her with her husband standing in front of a wintry white house. Hours later, former playboy model Karen Mcdougall gave an interview about an alleged ten-month affair with trump in 2006. He told me he loved me. Reporter: Similar to stormy's story. He's like, wow. You are special. You remind me of my daughter. Reporter: He also compared her to ivanka. He said, I was beautiful like her. You're a smart girl. Reporter: She addressed the affair and the first lady. I'm sorry. I -- I wouldn't want to -- Reporter: The next day, a last-minute change to the first couple's schedule. Melania trump living to air force one separately from her husband. President trump landing on the tarmac alone. The first lady's office didn't comment on the change. The first family deplaned together. Late last night, Karen Mcdougal's attorney said, I represent Karen and we believe stormy's account. Stormy Daniels was the number one trending topic on Twitter last night. Not a surprise. Joining us is David Schwartz.

