Transcript for Lawmakers' late-night showdown ends with bipartisan budget deal

here at home as well starting on capitol hill overnight. The government shut down for the second time in three weeks over a funding bill. It was forced by senator Rand Paul making a point about the deficit but lawmakers were able to scramble, strike a deal just moments ago. Mary Bruce coming off an all-nighter. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. We've never seen anything quite like this. Two government shutdowns in three weeks and there was a government spending bill on the table ready to go that could have prevented it but one Republican senator held that plan hostage overnight. Rand Paul of Kentucky forcing a shutdown blocking a vote to make a political point. For hours he railed on the floor against what he says is out-of-control government spending and he was defiant. Take a listen. Well, you know what, I think the country is worth a debate till 3:00 in the morning. Do I want to shut down government? No. But do I want to keep it open and not reform it, hell no. Reporter: Now Paul kept this up for hours, finally relenting around 1:00 A.M. Exhausted and very frustrated with his colleague senators then voted to pass the sweeping spending bill but then members of the house had to be hauled out of bed back up here into work and just a short while ago they did pass the bill to finally re-open the government ending th five-hour shutdown. It will take several weeks to write the final deal. Some other opposition could mount in those weeks and the big thing left out was anything on the dreamers and immigration. Reporter: Yeah, George, those dreamers are still hanging in the balance with that March 5th deadline looming. Now, next week the senate will move to an open free for all debate as they try to come up with a plan to protect them but both sides appear pretty dug in. Republicans calling for stricter border security and, of course, there's questions about the president's wall which Democrats oppose. The senate will bring up varying proposals voting till they're blue in the face to come up with a plan that could pass but, of course, whatever passes in the senate then has to clear in the house where changes are likely to be made and the big X factor is the president. What immigration bill is he willing to sign?

