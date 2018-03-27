Transcript for Linda Brown of school-segregation case dies at 76

This morning we also want to pay tribute, special tribute to Linda brown, that woman that helped reshape race relations in education. She passed away Sunday at the age of 75. She was at the center of brown versus board of Ed that ended racial segregation in American schools. She was 9 when an all white school in tee polka refused to let her enroll and her father sued and three years later the supreme court ruled in her favor. So many honoring her including Tim cook who wrote in the field of public education, the doctrine of separate but equal has no place. Thank you to Linda brown for what you stood for and the impact it had on this nation. Rest in peace. Just 9 years old and changed the face of America. Her father stepping up and suing and people didn't think, especially being down south and Tim cook, he grew up in Alabama so he's well aware of what the times were there, but she stood up, her father stood up and made change. She continued to speak out later in her life as well. She did. She will be remembered.

