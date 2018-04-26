Transcript for Lyle Menendez describes prison reunion with brother

We begin with the "Gma" exclusive first look, Lyle and Eric Menendez reuniting behind bars. The brothers who killed their parents in 1989 had not seen each other in more than 20 years hearing from Lyle for the first time about that emotional reunion. You have more on that. For more than two decades Lyle and Eric Menendez have served their times in separate prisons. Earlier Lyle was transferred to the same facility, even the same housing unit as his little brother Erik. For the first time since being reunited Lyle is speaking out and we have the first look. 22 years exactly. Reporter: 22 years since the last tile Lyle and Erik Menendez were face-to-face after being convicted of murdering their parents in their upscale Beverly hills home. I remember firing directly at him. Reporter: At the time speaking to Barbara Walters, Erik dreading the possibility of a life away from his brother. We will spend the rest of our life in prison. If we're not put in the same prison, there's a good probability that I will never see him again. And that would be -- that would be very, very difficult to live through. Reporter: They would until earlier this month. Lyle finally transferred to the same southern California prison as his brother. That grin on his face saying it all and now he's speaking out to daily mail TV for the first time about that reunion. I ended up bursting into tears, which is quite an emotional thing almost unexpectedly so I think for me. It was just something I wasn't sure was ever going to happen. It's very emotional. Lyle was not sure how he would respond. There was a lot of trepidation, a lot of emotion. All of this time apart has been like an open wound, the fact that they are now finally back together serving out the rest of their prison sentences is finally starting to heal the process. Reporter: They have maintained the killing was an act of desperation after years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father that their mother ignored and feared for their lives. I thought they were going ahead with their plan to kill us. Reporter: Lyle now saying if he could do it all again he wouldn't resort to murder. If I could take my consciousness now and go back, I would have gone to the police and taken my chances in exposing what was happening. Reporter: As for that damning confession he made to his then therapist, an admission that got its way back into pop culture -- He told me everything. How you shot your parents, where you bought the shotgun. Oh, god, Erik. I had to tell someone. I wanted to kill myself. I wish that he had, you know, just talked to me or, you know, spent more time just going to his parish priest and not ended up in sort of this therapist's hands. Reporter: Lyle says he's forgiven his brother Erik and their close relationship has remained a constant. Erik and I have never had any moments of animosity. Erik says he's not ready to speak once but they were once housed 500 miles apart and get to see each other every day. It will air today and tomorrow so you can check your local listings. That is some story. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.