Transcript for Man accused of killing family over inheritance defends himself in court

is attempting to hold him accountable for murder in a new Hampshire probate court. We have an exclusive statement from the chakalos family saying it is the worst kind of hypocrisy for him to point fingers at other when answering questions about the likely Mudd weapon. That's what the case is all about. Well, we've got the piece for you now. Nathan Carman firs grabbed the nation's attention after a fishing trip with his mother resulted in tragedy. They were roughly 100 miles offshore when he says their boat began taking on water. He returned home but his mother did not. I got on board the life raft and was looking around and I was calling out to my mom. I did not see or hear my mom. Reporter: In their investigation police discovered Nathan was still a suspect in the 2013 murder of his wealthy grandfather John chakalos. I had absolutely no involvement in my grandfather's murder. Reporter: Police have not brought charges in either case. But on Tuesday the 24-year-old was in court representing himself in a pretrial civil action brought by his three aunts who are determined to not let him inherit roughly $7 million from the estates of his mother and grandfather. Even if he were to believe that, that's not a crime and how does that relate to the allegation that I killed my grandfather? Reporter: Carman even ggested to the court that his aunts should be suspects in the deaths. Some of the petitioners have awfully substantial motive and I had very, very little. Reporter: The judge strongly urged him to hire counsel. Even though you can't go to scale as a result of what happens here, obviously the stakes are pretty high for you. You can be compelled to give information. Reporter: When I spoke with Carman in 2016 just days after he was rescued at sea, he insisted he was innocent. Can you understand what people see? You were the last person to see two people alive. You are either incredibly unluck Y. The most unlucky guy or you had something to do with those two deaths. What do you say to that? I say that there is no relationship. Reporter: So the family here is trying to force -- trying to get a judge to force Nathan Carman to answer questions about this missing pep. Police say he purchased an assault rifle like the one used in the murder of his grandfather and then told them that he lost it. So they're trying toet and the to those questions. The family says this is not about money. If they're able to prevent him from getting his inheritance they'll give it to charity. Not enough evidence to charge him with a crime. Thanks very much.

