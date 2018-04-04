Transcript for Man charged in wife's murder 'obsessed' with 'American Psycho' movie: Police

We are back with new clues in the murder case of an aspiring pastor who killed his wifend blamed it on cold medicine. Police now say he may have been inspired by a movie and ABC's linsey Davis has the story. Reporter: Good morning. Here's what we know about Matthew Phelps. He is 29, an aspiring pastor and apparently obsessed with "American psycho" which is about a sear yalt killer. They were married for less than a year but court documents show Lauren was about to end the relationship. They discovered the secret life of a North Carolina man who said too much cough medicine was to blame in the killing of his wife. I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it. Reporter: 29-year-old Matthew Phelps, an aspiring pastor W charged in September for fatally stabbing his wife after making this 911 call. I took coricidin. I know it can make you feel good so a lot of times I can't sleep at night. Reporter: An autopsy showed Lauren Phelps was stabbed 123 times. Now court documents say Phelps was obsessed with "American psycho" and that his private Instagram shows him dressed as the main character, a serial killer. And according to court documents a friend told police Phelps expressed interest in what it would be LI to kill someone. Bayer, the maker of coricidin tells ABC news there is no evidence that to suggest that coricidin is associated with violent behavior. Thiss about stabbing someone 123 times. That makes it a lot harder to blame it on just about anything. Phelps remains behind bars this morning. He is being held without bond. Investigators say evidence suggests he cleaned himsf up before placing that 911 call. According to court documents Phelps has said he doesn't remember anything about his wife's death and he has entered a plea of not guilty. 123 times. 123 time. My goodness. Thank you.

