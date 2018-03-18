Transcript for Missing teen from Pennsylvania found safe in Mexico

We do want to move on from bricks to the breaks news in the case of the missing Pennsylvania teenager found in Mexico this morning safely back in the U.S. The 45-year-old man she's been with, well, he is now in custody and ABC's erielle reshef has been following this story for us and is back again this morning. Erielle, good morning. Good morning, Dan and Paula. Relief this morning after a harrowing ordeal. This teenager now safe. International law enforcement deskenzing 0en a resort town in Mexico discovering that pair. New clues about what may have led up to their disappearance. This morning, this Pennsylvania teen is back in the U.S. After nearly two weeks on the run with this married father of four. 16-year-old Amy Yu and 45-year-old Kevin Esterly, the subject of an amber alert in Mexico and cross border manhunt located in playa del Carmen. She is unarmed and in good health. Estherly led away in handcuffsto face charges. This as alarming new details emerge about the relationship between Esterly and the between. His wife many Elling ABC news saying she saw red flags months before the pair vanished. It grew to be a situation where Kevin was taking Amy out of school on a regular basis pretending to be a father figure but it was more than that. They fought daily about Amy. Stacey's lawyer claiming his client repeatedly confronted her husband and tried to warn the girl's family. Amy's mother reporting Esterly to police who advised both him and Stacey to stay away from the teen. There was an agreement that there would be no contact between Kevin and Amy. That didn't last. It didn't even last 24 hours. Kevin could not stay away from Amy. Stacey telling police the morning her husband disappeared. He drained $4,000 from their joint bank account. Amy's mother saying she stole money and jewelry. I don't care. I just hope you'll come back. Reporter: Now thankful a nightmare is over. We're told Amy will be back home in Pennsylvania later this morning. Esterly faces a third degree felony charge of interfering with the custody of a minor. Allentown police will lead this investigation. As for Esterly's wife her attorney tells us she will fight for custody of their four girls and plans to file for divorce. Sounds looic she has standing in that case. Very happy for the family. Thank you very much for your coverage of this story, erielle.

