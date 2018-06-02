Transcript for Missing woman 'found' as new contestant on 'The Bachelor'

The '90s aren't the '60s. To that string missing persons case connected to "The bachelor." A mother reported her daughter missing and found out she was taping a show. Some way to hide. In plain sight. Her mom thought she was M.I.A. But she was trying to get her Mrs. Get it? During several of those weeks one of the contestants managed to also appear on the humboldt county California missing persons list. She's a front-runner on this season of "The bachelor." Seemingly winning over bachelor Arie's heart week after week. I'm so excited. So why has becca M., full name Rebekah Martinez been on this missing persons list? The mystery started back in September. Martinez posted this cryptic message on Instagram. I'm giving up my phone and social media for the next several weeks. So if you need to contact me, well, tough luck. One month later, the 22-year-old's mom filed a missing persons report telling police she hadn't been able to contact her daughter for a week. Police say they tried to reach her daughter for her but were unsuccessful. Officials say in December they learned Martinez's mom had connected with her daughter but officersill could not make direct contact with her to confirm her whereabouts, that is until a tip came in from an unlikely source of bachelor nation superfan turned super sleuth. I just googled "The bachelor" contestants 2018 and I found that online then when I got to her picture and it was the same name, then I was 100% sure. Reporter: Martinez reacting on social media Friday, mom, how many types do I have to tell you I don't get cell service on "The bachelor"? Posting in photoshop picture of herself on a milk carton. Becca has been a front-runner since the season began. She came in and she had this amazing short haircut that really made her stand out from all the other girls. Reporter: Becca's race car Romeo spoke out a it on Monday. The pka for that is call your parents. Right, exactly. I think he summed that up best with this is why, folk, you got to call your parents so you don't end up on a missing persons list. Some are speculating she's the winner and that's why she had to go so underground. Did I see that correctly in your piece, if her mom would have just googled her daughter's name -- She would have seen her come up on "The bachelor." A little lack of communication there. But, you know, you'll be back in our last half hour. You wrote a children's book. Yes, world world seri"the world is awake" can't wait to talk to you about it.

