Transcript for Mixed messages on Trump's North Korea meeting

We want to move to president trump's decision to say yes to a high-stakes, face-to-face meeting with Kim Jong-un. This morning, the messaging somewhat muddled. The suction that there may be new preconditions. Mary Bruce will sort it out for us in morning. Mary, good morning to you. Reporter: Mixed messages coming from this white house this morning. President trump shocked Washington and world by agreeing to sit down with North Korea. But then the white house seemed to move the goal posts, suggesting this may not be such a done deal after all. Less than 4 hours after agreeing to an historic face-to-face meeting with the thort Korean dictator, the white house seemed to say, not so fast. The president will not have the meeting without seeing concrete steps and concrete aks take place by North Korea. Reporter: But this morning, white house sources say the agreement has not changed. The president tweeting the deal with thort Korea is very much in the making. And will be, I completed, a very good one for the world. In order to talk the white house says North Korea has agreed to stop its missile testing. And allow U.S. Military exercises with the south. Look, they have to follow through on the promises they have made. Reporter: The announcement hays si and surprising. The president popping in the white house briefing room himself. Even his own secretary of state seemed caught offguard by the invi In a honesty, it was a surprise to us, as well. Reporter: No sitting U.S. President has ever met with the leader of North Korea. For much of the past year, a sitdown seemed impossible. Rocketman is on a suicide mission for himself. Reporter: Trump has called Kim a pain yak and a madman. In return, Kim called trump mentally deranged and an old lunatic. This this morning, the question remains can they put the name-calling aside? Officials expresident-elect the meeting to take place between now and the end of may. The white house has yet to announce exactly when or where this will take place.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.