Mom of 3 hit by Central Park tree announces lawsuit

firefighters and first responders. An exclusive interview by a mother nearly paralyzed boy a falling tree in central park. She's telling her story for the first time, as she prepares to file a $200 million lawsuit. Adrienne Bankert had the chance to sit down with her. Reporter: Good morning, Mike. Ann shielded her sons from danger. While grateful to be alive, her life is upside down. She's sarg her story and the major legal action she and her family are now taking. Well, it's everything. Our lives are forever altered by what happened. Corral, we have a large tree that fell. I need ems here forthwith. We got young kids hurt. Reporter: Ann doesn't remember much from the morning in August 2017, when a 3,000-pound tree came crashing down on top of her and her three young children. Is there we got ready in our apartment. Went to the park. That's all I remember. The next thing I know, I was -- at the icu. Is there you had the baby, James. Correct. Reporter: Strapped to you? Correct. Reporter: The two eld nest their stroller tangled in the branches. They said somebody's under there. Reporter: This morning, Ann and husband Kurt speak out for the first time. And announce today they're filing a $00 million lawsuit against the city, the central park conservancy, and several other companies charged with maintaining the park's trees. I remember being at work and looking outside at the blue sky day thinking, it's impossible. Can you repeat that? Reporter: Curt seeing the video of good samaritans rushing to help his family. Back up, back up. She just kept saying, what happened? Where are the boys? I don't think of myself at all. I'm worried about my kids and what 4hey've bb through. They went in the ambulance by themselves. It's scary. They were little. So, um -- that's more -- I just am worried about them. From firsthand accounts, it was Anne acting as a hero. Reporter: Their 2-year-old with a skull fracture. Anneh four fractures in her neck. Two of which have heal FPD doctors say the other two will never heal. And she's at constant risk of becoming a quadriplegic the. To be told you'll stop breathing if something jarring happens to you. For my kids, I have to move forward and keep going. Reporter: She remains optimistic, as the day to day is interrupted. I can't fall. I can't do, anything outside pch I have to be really careful. Reporter: Because you were running marathons? Nothing like that. The baby, I couldn't lift him up. For months. And, um, you know, my other children. I -- breast-fed. That was not a possibility. Reporter: Their lawyers claim negligence and that the trees were not properly maintained. You wouldn't define this as a freak accident? This wasn't a freak accident. This was a preventable accident. This was a tree failing right before their eyes. Reporter: The couple says the case is about sending a clear message to make parks safer. We have to tell our story because we want to make sure that, you know, these families are protected. Reporter: And they're internally grateful to doctors and nurses and perfect stranges. They ran towards danger to help us. They saved my life high. They saved my children's lives. Reporter: And New York City officials won't comment as the lawsuit hasn't been filed yet. That happens later this morning. We should hear back from the central park conservancy as well. Anne and curt say they have a great family around them. They hope to track down the good samaritans who helped them. They want to thank them personally. Michael? Thank you so much. Let's bring in chief legal analyst Dan Abrams. We heard about this case. How Vong is this case? What does she have to prove? You heard the key distinction between freak and preventable accident. If it was a freak accident, she may not be able to recover. You have to show negligence. On the part of the city or the organization that owns the park or the people who H maintain the trees. Something has to be different that they could have and should have done to prevek vent it that they didn't do. That will be the key legal question. How hard sit to prove that? They've obviously done a full and thorough examination of the tree, where it was. They're making allegations it was overwatered. Too much snowplowing. It shouldn't have been in the spot it was in. I have to believe that the city would have liked to settle it but that they couldn't agree on a number. My guess is there were a lot of discussions back and forth about how much to make this go away. And they couldn't agree on a number. As a result, the lawsuit is moving forward. It goes to the courts. She suffers serious injuries. She's still suffering. One of her kids was badly injured as well. How does that factor in? That could factor into possible damages. You separate this into two phases. The first is are they responsible? Was there negligence? Should there be some sort of civil judgment here? If the answer is yes, you go to the Daniels phase. You talk about, okay, how much should this be? And then you talk about everything from her injuries to her children's injuries. To the suffering that her children have gone through, her husband has gone through because of what she's going through. So it definitely becomes relevant when you're talking about how much should the civil judgment be. $200 million seems like a lot. People throw out the numbers. The number they're suing for doesn't matter. You can put in any number. You could put in $3 billion. It doesn't matter. The key question, how much does a jury think it's worth? How much were the damages? Does it affect the jury seeing a large number like that? Jt I don't think so. First, you have to show responsibility before you get to the question of damages. You look at the images, it's fortunate no one was killed. Absolutely. 