Transcript for Ex-NFL cheerleaders offer to settle lawsuit for league meeting

$1 and a meeting. NFL cheerleaders who say they were discriminated against by the league say that is all they want to settle their lawsuit. They're waiting to see if the commissioner will take them up on that deal. This morning, two NFL cheerlaernsd say they're ready to get off the sidelines and into the board room to take on alleged discrimination in the league. This was never about money for me. This is about having respect for our sport and standing up for the sport and standing up for women. Reporter: Both Bailey Davis and formerer Miami dolphins cheerleader Kristin Ann ware say they would settle for $1 a piece if commissioner Roger Goodell and league lawyers would agree to a four-hour, good faith meeting with four cheerleaders. Day can ignore us, or listen and do nothing. I understand that risk. I hope they have a real, legitimate discussion with us. I feel like we are on the same side. Reporter: This, as dozens of women have now come forward with a laundry list of concerns, including allegations of harassment from fans. Low pay. Long hours. Strict rules on everything from weight to social media. I got sat down in an interview with my director and coaches. And they brought up my virginity. Which, was -- kind of shocking to me. Reporter: Former New Orleans saints cheerleader Davis field her complaint after she says she was fired for posting this photo. Breaking a rule prohibiting cheerleaders from posting revealing images of social media. A rule she says doesn't apply to men. If a player can post in his underwear or shirtless in the gym and it's seen as athletic, why is something I post like that seen as sexual or dirty? The this is a double standard. They say we can't post seminude. We have a swim suit calendar. Our uniforms are seminude. It's a two-piece. A crop piece. Reporter: The NFL saying everyone who works in the NFL, including cheerleaders, has the right to work in a positive and respectful environment. The league has until may 4th to respond. The women say they realize there's though promise the meeting would change anything. They just want to be heard. Robin? All right. Our senior legal analyst sunny Hostin joins us now. What do you make of this? I'm interesting in the fact that they're not in it for the money. We know NFL cheerleaders don't make a lot of money. I take them at their word when they say this is not about making money. It's about change. We're in the me too movement. Time's up movement. Women are empowered to make change. I take them at their word. It's very apparent they're not in it for the money. Critics will say, this is a publicity stunt and trying to get attention. You know, what if it is? Change needs to be made. The NFL has typically had a significant pr problem. We know that they hire people and maintain players that have domestic violence charges. Sexual assault charges. They're being sued by my friend, mark geragos for colluding against Colin Kaepernick. They have a pr problem. Maybe this is an opportunity for the NFL to come straight. Do the right thing. Meet with these women. We hope that they would. Dialogue is very good and apparent that these women want to bring about change. It's not about the money. But if it does move forward, the case moves forward, how does this -- does this weaken their case? I don't think so. There's been a lot of discussion that they're only settling the case because they don't have a strong case. I, again, take them at their word. I think they want real change. I don't think the suit is about money. And, if Roger Goodell makes the, oipt think very smart decision not the make with these women, their case will go forward. They could get a lot of money. Remember, we are in different times now. Me too. Time's up. Women are empowered right now. If you're the NFL's lawyer, what are you telling member to do? Take that meeting, take that meet, take that meeting.

