Transcript for North Korean dictator may have visited China

All right, Terry Moran, thanks so much. Robin. Speculation that Kim Jong-un may have visited beijing and if so, this would be his first known trip outside North Korea since taking power. ABC's Bob woodruff is in beijing with the latest. Good morning, Bob. Reporter: Good morning, robin. You know, this morning a south Korean intelligence official told a south Korean newspaper that Kim Jong-un was, indeed, aboard the armored train that carried a high-level north Korean delegation to here in China. Now, if that visit is confirmed, this would be Kim Jong-un's first known trip outside of North Korea since he took power in 2012 and could mark a thaw between China and North Korea whose relationship has really grown tense due to his nuclear ambitions and repeated missile tests. This delegation traveled in a large convoy while here in beijing. This could give Kim the chance to show he has China's support and that would strengthen his position when or if he meets president trump in may. We are told it has departed for the next 15-hour trip back to North Korea. Robin. All right, Bob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.