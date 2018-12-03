Transcript for O.J. Simpson discusses murders in newly released interview

This newly released O.J. Simpson interview. First released in 2006 to help sell his book, "If I did it." He discusses how the murders might have gone down. Reporter: Good morning, George. It's the newest take in a story that continues to resurface. The interview has people wondering was this long lost tape a real murder confession from O.J. Simpson? I know the facts better than anyone. Reporter: The question still being asked nearly 25 years later. Did O.J. Simpson commit murder? I don't think any two people could be -- um -- murdered the way they were. Without everybody been covered in blood. Reporter: He speaks about the 1994 murders of former wife Nicole brown and Ron Goldman. As if he were there. Why don't you tell me what might have happened on the night of June 12, 1994. This is very difficult on me to do this. It's very difficult if for me because it's hypothetical. Reporter: Part of a two-hour special on fox, titled "O.J. Simpson, the lost confession." He speaks candidly about his book, "If I did it." A fictionalized book. Not guilty of the crime of murder. Reporter: Some of his answers. Chilling sflp you put on a cap and gloves? In the hypothetical, I put on a cap and gloves. Reporter: He says he was accompanied by a friend named Charlie in his so-called hypothetical retelling. I always kept a knife in that car for the crazies and stuff because you can't travel with a gun. I remember Charlie saying, you ain't bringing that. I didn't. I believe he took it. Charlie took the knife? Yeah, in the book. Reporter: O.J. Recalls exchanging words are Ron Goldman. I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself. And, this guy kind of got into a ka Kara the te thing. I said, you think you can kick my ? I took the knife. I do remember taking the the knife from Charlie. To be honest, I don't remember. Except I'm standing there and it's all kind of stuff around and -- um -- um -- What kind of stuff? Blood and stuff around. You know, we -- I hate to say this because this is hypothetical. I'm sorry. I no we have to back off again. Right, right. You write about removing a glove before taking the knife from Charlie. You know, I had no conscious memory of doing that. But obviously, I must have. Because they found a glove there. Reporter: The interview didn't originally air due to public backlash. You describe in the book taking off your shoes, pants, and shirt and dropping it in a bundle. To you remember that? Uh, yes. Reporter: Social media erupting overnight. Yes, this is a confession to murder. Another tweeting, O.J. Has details and speaks in first person more often than not. His lawyer tells ABC news, a lot of people think O.J. Simpson is still actively involved in this. He's not. And wants nothing to do with this in 2018. Now the executive producer of the special says the families of the victims gave their blessing to show the interview. A judge ruled the rights of Simpson's book go to the family of Ron Goldman. Obviously, still a ton of interest in the story. It's hard to watch. Hard to watch. And confusing as to why he would even do it. Wow. Thank you so much. Coming up, everybody. That ABC news exclusive.

