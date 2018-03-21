Parents of 12-year-old girl who committed suicide speak out about cyberbullying

More
The parents of Gabbie Green are warning other parents about cyberbullying after their middle school daughter hanged herself.
4:25 | 03/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents of 12-year-old girl who committed suicide speak out about cyberbullying

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53890032,"title":"Parents of 12-year-old girl who committed suicide speak out about cyberbullying ","duration":"4:25","description":"The parents of Gabbie Green are warning other parents about cyberbullying after their middle school daughter hanged herself. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/parents-12-year-girl-committed-suicide-speak-cyberbullying-53890032","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.