Passenger's bag may have caused fatal NYC helicopter crash

The sole survivor, the pilot, reportedly told authorities that one of the five passengers' bags snagged a fuel lever, bleeding the engine of fuel.
1:59 | 03/13/18

Passenger's bag may have caused fatal NYC helicopter crash

