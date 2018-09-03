Transcript for Paul Manafort pleads not guilty on fraud charges

In the meantime, a lot going on. Including the Russia investigation. Grand jury meeting today after two of trump's campaign chairman, Paul manafort and Corey Lewandowski, and Pierre Thomas is tracking it all. Reporter: Trump campaign advisers have been under scrutiny, and the one who made the biggest flash of the week will be back in the news under serious circumstances, expected to appear before the special counsel's grand jury. Paul manafort back in court Thursday pleading not guilty to recently filed tax and bank fraud charges. Only a few miles away, the man he replaced, Corey Lewandowski was on capitol hill getting grilled by congressional investigators. Were you able to answer all the questions? I answered every relevant question you can imagine. I spent 12 hours of my life I'll never get back. No collusion, no cooperation, no coordination. Fact. Reporter: Democrats frustrated, saying Lewandowski refused tos about questions about that trump tower with the Russians. And also trump's alleged contemplation of Robert Mueller. Witnesses don't get to pick and choose when it comes to relevant testimony to our investigation. Reporter: Sam nunberg back in the spotlight. The former trump political adviser that made those headlines earlier this week about the president. I think he may have done something very real, but I don't know about it for sure. Why do you think that? I can't explain that unless you were in there. Reporter: Nunberg expected to I appear before the grand jury despite saying earlier he would not testify. Will he or won't he? He told ABC news he is coming from the grand jury today. Nunberg said he bought his ticket for the trip, so we'll see in a while if he appepeers. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.