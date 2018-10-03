Transcript for Former police officer faces charges for brutal assault caught on camera

Now back to the date in court for the police officer. The now former police officer accused in a brutalassault, all of which caught on camera. A confrontation over alleged jaywalking turned violent. What happened after that sparked outrage. Zachary kiesch joins us with more. Reporter: Why did it take six months? Man cut across the street and was beaten for fipt officer didn't face charges until after the footage from his body cam was leaked. This is former cop Chris Hickman. Yes, your honor. Reporter: Striking a different tone after this disturbing video was leak period. Put your hands behind your back. Reporter: That's Johnny Jere main rush. What's funny is you're going to get Up hard core. Reporter: That's officer Hickman. When rush tries talking his way out of the the tiblgt. Ow! Reporter: He gets tased. Beaten. And choked. There you go, rush. Reporter: That was August 017. It wasn't until the body cam video was leaked and the FBI got involved, that Hickman was facing charges. At this time, the officer hasn't entered a plea. Ran, laughing. Reporter: The police chief says she's displained the supervisor here. The supervisor dropped the ball in the response and was disciplined as a result. Reporter: You can hear the victim yell, I can't blooet. I can't blooet! Reporter: All charges against rush were dropped. Today, the mayor of Asheville calling the officer's acts inexcluesable. The officer faces jail time. It's unfortunate when incidents like this happen, because they erode the relationship between the community and the people. To get the job done. Especially when the vast majority of police officers are good ones. Reporter: Incidents like this do a disservice to the guys out there doing it right. Thank you, Zackary. Let's check the weather. Back to Sam. Good morning, Sam.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.