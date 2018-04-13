Transcript for Police probe death of teen found in van

Bute begin with the tragiccident of teenagerrushed to death in the back of a minivan and managed to call 911 twice. Th calls rai qions ou police response. ABC's gio Benitez iere with this tragic Stor good morning. Reporter:d morning. All accounts it seems this teenage did everything right making t11 calls even ING the where he was, now we wanou T know we will not beiring those calls here this morning. They're J too difficult to listen to B they now at the center of an investigation. This morning, questions a crushing his ches My son never came home from school and we thought he was a aennis tch. Okay. We don't know where he is. Repor according T prosecutors Kyle plush was fou asphyxiated in the third row of his 2004 Honda odyssey tues his body discovered hours later even though he called 911 twice. Thecinnati enquirer reportin he was kneeling on T thirdeat trying to getnis equipment from the back when according to a law enforcement sour the seat flipped O onto the floor of the cargo area trapping H upside down.spite being trapped he managed to call 911 at 3:14 P.M. The call got connected by a few minutes later he managed T dial it again prying thee and model of the car to the operator. By then responding officers had traced the gpsoordinates fro his phone to this parking lot. There just feet away from the Honda odyssey butn't kn it because the second 911 or did not pass on the information prove the officers eventually lef the sce without finding hing. That 911ra has bee suspended. This young man was crying out fo he we weren't able to Gett information to the officers the and W nd to find out why. Reporter: His father she on who found hison hours teruffocated inside that Honda odyssey. Authorities in Cincinnati demanding review of the11 syst the county prosor launching an investigation into what went wrong. And thismorning, police a sttrying to figure out whether this was a technical her job properly. You kn one of the hereaking moments on that call he say that he thinks he's to die and he tells the erator to tell his mother that he lov her. Heartbreaking. Than you, gio.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.