Transcript for Powerful storm targets Midwest, Northeast

We turn to a new storm that's targeting the midwest and the northeast. Heading right for the areas already hit hard over the weekend. At least nine people have been killed. Hundreds of thousands still without pouter. Kenneth Moton is in falls church, Virginia, where the laith the late latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This home owner is okay. He invited us in so we should show you this mess. The man was sleeping in this bed. His head on that pillow when the large tree sliced the wall like a hot knife through butter. This morning, piles of snow are blanketing the the west, causing accidents and dangerous driving conditions. The storm set to kick into the midwest and northeast. People are trying to restore electricity. From Virginia to Massachusetts, destruction and downed B Ed power lines. Overnight, more than 500,000 people still in the dark. It's horrible. It looks like a war zone. Reporter: In Fairfax county, Virginia, resident Scott rollen asleep when the tree came crashing in. Reporter: He was pinned for 30 minutes. A 100-foot red oak tree came through my roof and stopped an inch from my face. If that's not a miracle, I don't know what is. Reporter: Falling trees causing do te instruction. It looked like it tried to split the house in half. Yes. There was a shock. Just disbelief at seeing the house. Reporter: At least eight people killed by falling trees, including 6-year-old Anthony Hamilton. A freak accident took the baby from us. Reporter: In hard-hit Massachusetts, incredible coastal damage and flooding. Waves left behind piles of Rox and rubble. Powerful surf ripped homes off their foundations in the community of sand wedge. The wind was scary. It was a bad one. Reporter: With another storm heading this way, there's an urgency to remove fallen trees like this one so owners can cover the homes with tarps. The ohm honer says because of the loud and strong wind gusts, his wife slept in another room. Otherwise, she would have taken the the brunt of the the tree. Michael?

