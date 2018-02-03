Transcript for President Trump holds surprise late-night meeting with NRA

president trump held a late night meeting with the national rifle association. The group's top lobbyist tweeted that the president does not want gun control. Just a day after the president told bipartisan lawmakers he wanted comprehensive new legislation. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl has the latest. Reporter: At this point it's anybody's guess where the president stands on guns and school safety, all part of a topsy-turvy couple of days where he rattled financial markets with an announcement that caught his own economic team by surprise. A day after shocking his closest allies by seeming to embrace new gun measures, president trump revealed his secret meeting last night with the NRA's top lobbyist tweeting, it was a good, great meeting in the oval office. The NRA's Chris cox who met with trump and vice president pence suggested the president may have once again changed his tone on gun control. POTUS and vpotus swore the second amendment, support strong due process and don't want gun control. Just a day earlier the president met with lawmakers in the white house and called for action on multiple gun measures opposed by the NRA. Telling the group they shouldn't be afraid to take the NRA on. Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can't be petrified. Reporter: One thing he embraced taking guns away from people considered a threat even without a hearing. I like taking the guns early. Take the guns first, go through due possess second. Reporter: That put the president at odds with the NRA and his Republican base. I still support him, but he and I are just going to have to disagree on this idea of due process. Reporter: The oval office meeting with the NRA wasn't the president's only surprise Thursday. He also stunned markets and his own economic advisers by imposing new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. We're going to build our steel industry back and we're going to build our aluminum industry back. Reporter: The move which sent markets tumbling deeply divided the president's economic team. The president's top economic adviser Gary Cohn had firmly opposed them warning it would raise costs for American manufacturing and could trigger a trade war. Just an hour before the announcement, top white house aides were assuring people that the tariffs were not coming. I am told the president only decided to go forward as he was meeting with those steel executives that ultimately were by his side as he made the announcement and, George, look at this tweet this morning, another one sure to catch some of his advisers by surprise. When a country, usa, is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good and easy to win. He goes on ending it is easy. Trust me, some of his top economic advisers and most economists might take issue with that. The president is on a mini tweet storm taking on Alec Baldwin but you saw that tweet. Is it certain he will follow through with that and will Gary Cohn leave if he does? Reporter: Nothing is sure around here, first of all, but I tell you that white house officials are telling me the president fully intends to go through with this announcement next week. As for Gary Cohn he fought tooth and nail to prevent it then he was caught by surprise when it happened. I've had several people at the white house question whether or not he can stay here or whether he will resign. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

