Transcript for President voices support for embattled EPA chief

President trump also facing new questions about his embattled EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. On air force onerump voiced strong support. I think that stt has done a fantastic job. I K he's a ntastic person. But that came before new reports ovght about Pruitt's honesty and management of the EPA and more pressurem congress. So let bri in Mary Bruce. Good morn Mary. Reporter: Good morning, George. Well, the blowso Scott Pruitt keep coming. EPA officials now ABC news Pruitt knew about and supported a plan to give two of his most loyal aides big salary S, even after the white house refused to sign off. Ier this week Pruitt claimed he knew nothing about this a the time but sources tell us that simplys not true. And now "The New York Times" also reports that several EPA officials who raiseded flags T Pruitt's management and spending were either demoted or reassigned. So far no response. Publicly as we heard the president says he haspruitt's back but privately white house officials tell us he is frustrated by all of this contrsy and there are now growing calls for him to resign. The looming question this morning, George, can Pruitt save hisjob? It is a big okay, Mary thanks very much

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.