Transcript for Professor claims to solve Amelia Earhart mystery

We're back now with what may be the answer to an 80-year-old mystery. Professor thinks he finally discovered what happened to ameliaer ear hath, the pie nearing pilot who vanished in 1937. David Wright is here with that intriguing story. Reporter: Good morning, Amelia earhart's disappearance is one of the world's most enduring mysteries. So many theories of what may have happened to her, possibly solved now by a professor from the university of Tennessee. Amelia earhart, a dry academic paper with a bomb shell headline. I'm 99% sure that these bones belong to Amelia earhart. Reporter: Amelia earhart was an aviation pioneer. First woman to fly solo across the atlantic. I've been very fortunate to do the flying I have done. Reporter: In 1937, her lockheed electric disappeared without a trace, some believed she crashed in the pacific. Others including the history channel have investigated the theory that she and her navigator somehow managed to land on the Marshall Islands only to be captured by the Japanese military on the eve of World War II. The professor Richard Jantz doesn't buy that. The Rosetta stone that broke it open was to ability to measure Amelia earhart's bones from photos and her trousers. Reporter: He measured her bones against bones from Gardner island a few years after her disappearance. It was an opportunity for me to go in and test a high both ses. I was willing to accept the idea it wasn't her. E says he's 99% sure that she died marooned on that desert island. 99% isn't 100%, he notes. But he's pretty sure. He's pretty sure. These bones have been examined before and ruled out. He debungs that in the paper. They found on that island five chars of glass, when they put it together could be a jar of Dr. Barry's anti-freckle cream. Very interesting. Thank you. You believe it, too. Possibly. Thank you, David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.