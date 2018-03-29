Transcript for Protests build after unarmed man shot in Sacramento

Now to tensions running high after the police killed an unarmed black man, stephon Clark. Protesters taking to the streets in Sacramento again last night and across the country including right here in New York City. ABC's kayna Whitworth is in Sacramento with the latest. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Good morning. There was an emergency interfaith town hall meeting after another day of protests. The California highway patrol blocking demonstrators from getting onto the highway as his family is preparing for his funeral to be held here later today. Protesters gathered outside the defense attorney's office. Blocking off streets and their cars calling for justice and accountability in the shooting death of stephon Clark. 12-year-old baby in here. This is peaceful. Reporter: His family and friends with a similar plea as they prepare to say good-bye. We want justice. That's all. I got out of my bed, very sick, but here for my nephew and trying not to cry, you no he what I mean but it hurts. Reporter: Emotions running high, Clark's brother confrontational once again having to be carried into the wake. Issuing an apology to the mayor just one day after he interrupted the city council meeting with demonstrators Tuesday. He later apologized. That's why I apologized to the mayor. Reporter: Police plan on releasing more video of the March 18th incident but the police officers association says was justified saying the 22-year-old took a shooting stance before officers shot at him 20 times killing him. Show me your hands, gun. Reporter: The spotlight once again on gun violence against black men by pole officers and the calls for change spreading coast to coast. The white house calling the national outrage a local matter. That's something we feel should be left up to the local authorities at this point in time. Reporter: Overnight hundreds taking to the street with NYPD arresting 11 people. Now here in Sacramento after protesters blocked people from entering the kings game twice this week, the team announcing that they have partnered with the build black coalition an black lives matter to fundamentally transform black communities through investment in youth and that includes an educational fund set up for Clark's two children and a forum to be held this Friday. Also, robin, police announcing they have new crowd control measures in place for tonight's game. Robin. We have to keep in mind again that his funeral is today as well as you said earlier. Thank you. We go overseas now to an

