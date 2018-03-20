Transcript for Puerto Rico still on the road to recovery post-hurricanes

This marks six months since the devastating hurricane MARIA hit Puerto Rico causing $100 billion in damage. 100,000 customers are still without power and so many on the road to recovery. ABC's Eva pilgrim is outside San Juan with the latest. Bring us up to speed. Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. No question life is much improved here in Puerto Rico and some places like in San Juan it's pretty much back to Normal but in other places like here, they are still far from what they once were. You can see there are volunteers here this morning with all hands and hearts who are working on this roof. Scraping this roof and going to seal this roof so this roof will be good again and in the distance you can see some of those blue tarps. Those are roofs that are still damaged and that's visible damage that you can quickly see. A lot of people simply left the island. Some 135,000 Puerto ricans, most of those now in Florida, 80% of the crops were lost in the storm. Hurricane MARIA leaving her mark, one that can still very much be seen today like this one pile of debris. It's from one town, all just metal scraps part of the millions of cubic yards collected so far from the storm. And here in the southeastern part of the island this is where the eye of the storm made landfall. It was devastation, no power, no running water, robin, they still have a lot of work to do. Even though on the island we are seeing progress, where you are right now they are still so many without power, Eva. Reporter: That's right and here in yabacoa, they still don't have power but have running water only because of generators and it is costing them exponentially more to have that very basic necessity. If you move to the center of the island, we found a very similar picture after the hurricane. No power, downed trees. There was a bridge completely gone. A town cut off. People were forced to hold on to this wire to cross a rushing river to get to supplies and medical care. Today no power. The water is back on and that bridge is almost finished. The journey to Normal is far from over but people are already looking at the calendar. Hurricane season starts June 1st, guys. I didn't want to say that but you're right. We've been talking about the first day of spring and I was thinking that means hurricane season is down the road. Eva, we're so glad you're there and we'll check back later with you because the recovery efforts continue there in Puerto Rico and your home state of Texas and also in the Virgin Islands which we will talk about later. We've all been down to that region and have great updates. Gray seeing that bridge being built. A lot more coming up and

