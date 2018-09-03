Transcript for Recovery efforts underway as millions struggle after nor'easter

see in a while if he appepeers. Thanks very much. Amy? The concerns about a new nor'easter. Trying to recover from the latest deadly storm that brought nearly 3 feet of snow to some areas and knocked out power for nearly a million customers. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in Massachusetts with all of that. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Those crews have been busy. They are hard at work trying to get power back on for thousands. Many here in Massachusetts who haven't had power in a week. This morning, about 500,000 people waking up in the dark across the northeast. Do you have power at your house? No. Reporter: A Massachusetts woman working to clear up snow on her property, seriously injured after a tree collapsed on her. We were able to find her underneath the branches, the snow blower still going. Reporter: Authorities say a man in this car was killed after he drove around a barricade and onto live wires. The car bursting into flames. In southborough, Massachusetts, a tangled mess of downed trees and power lines across the@ region, leaving more than 150,000 without power. Many going without it since last Friday's nor'easter. Transformer after transformer blowing in New Hampshire. Officials there forced to close a stretch of I-95 after a power pole snapped. And there is a real rush to get the power restored as we are already watching the next possible storm heading this way, Amy. I know. Rob will have much more on that. Unfortunately for so many of us in its path. Thank you so much, Eva.

