Transcript for A replacement for House Speaker Paul Ryan

Nowo the R to replace speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan announcedterday he not seekre-election. The speaker meeting with presidump and GOP leaders last night. ABC's senior cononal correspondent Mary Bruce on capitol hill. Ning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Well, the jockeying here I already under W for whoill be the nex speaker of the house. This mng all eyes are on an's number two, Kevin mccand the majyhip Steve S both there at the dinner wit T psident at the white house. Ile the presidenthes Ryan well he has not said who he would like to see as next speak er of the house. Ryan has some ideas on who he would like toe his replacement bu H also staying mum now and, remember, he is still speaker. Ryan says he planso stay in position through the end this term but heossibly have to leave even sooner if members decide T want to speed proce along. , Michael, this entire debate could be for nng if Republicans lose the hour November, Democrats will then be thones filling the speaker's seat and as for whates next R Paul ryan,ht now he says as no plan to eve run for elected office againluding forpresident, but, Michael, he rung it outnd that I a classic politicalresponse. Yeah, and there's a lot of ulation out TRE that if someth happens with president trump and heoesn't run again that Paul R might take another look it. Never sayevnd thank you toy for that A drac moment I the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.