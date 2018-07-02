Transcript for Rollercoaster stock market leaves investors on edge

It looks better on you. Now to that stock market roller coaster. Investors are still on edge this morning after that record-breaking plunge on Monday but the markets made a comeback on Tuesday making up about half the losses, Rebecca Jarvis is here tracking this closely. Good morning, Rebecca. Hey, good morning, Michael. Yeah, it's enough to make you feel whiplash when you look at the market after the sing the biggest point decline on Monday stocks swung 500 points lower before clawing their way to close up almost 600 points higher. This volatility brought on by fears of inflation and on firm enough footing for the fed to start hiking interest rates faster than expected and talked to a number of veterans and they say the biggest surprise here is that we didn't see this volatility sooner, markets have now been on this record run for nine years. That's unusual, many have been waiting for this breather before the climb, Michael and they're saying, okay, let's wait and see now at this point. Well, have the markets stabilized or should we be ready for more volatility? Most of the experts are predicting more volatility ahead but thought coming out from a point of panic, instead they say the fundamentals of the economy are strengthening. Jobs have now been added in this U.S. Economy for 88 straight months, wages are growing at the fastest pace in eight years and wages, that paycheck, that's what most Americans are focusing on, Michael. As you said yesterday, when it goes down, be patient, sit, even though it's hard and it usually comes back if that's right. Stronger than ever. Stay the course. Exactly. Thank you both. Overseas to a desperate

