Transcript for Ronan Farrow on the 'transformation' in America

Now he's out with a new book, it's called "War on peace." Congratulations on the pulitzer. I love the title of this book. What did you mean by it? America is undergoing a transformation. We don't have negotiators or peacemakers in many, many places around the world. H those places, we're shooting first and asking questions later. Sometimes, as I tell the story in the book, not at all. It's hard to belief it's based on your experiences at the state department. You started not even 20. Just about that. Father figure to you. He was. He was a mentor. I worked for him for eight years on and off. He was a complete nightmare by all accounts. Got frozen out of the Obama administration. Partly because he was difficult as hell. But also, he died trying to sound the alarm about this trend. I released some of his final secret memos to Hillary Clinton where he says, look, our policy process is overtaken by generals and spies. And civilian voices who maybe could spare our brave service men and women from going head lonk into the war are not making it into the room. You spoke with ever living secretary of state. What surprised you most? A lot of things. The level of candor from everyone. From Colin Powell, who said we're ripping the guts out of the state department. We're mortgaging your future. To Rex tillerson. One of the most surprising beats was how hard it was to get some people on the record. Hillary Clinton had scheduled an interview while I was at the head of the Weinstein reporting. Her folks got in touch and said, we heard you're working on a big story, sounded concerned, and cancelled the interview. Over the Weinstein stuff? Over the Weinstein stuff. A broader problem recruited by -- There was beat. In the policy process, we're dealing with the CIA dictating a lot of the policy shots. Same with the Pentagon. On the one hand, when I was involved if H development programs in Afghanistan, you quickly learned, you had to do everything through the Pentagon. On the other hand, I think what you're alluding to, yeah, I was actively approached by some folks in the intelligence community. And look, they do fantastic work. They're brave public servants too. There's a hot of denigration of the diplomats in the picture. What they were saying to me is you can't get anything done in this world. That's because we have left that system broken. You're working in the state department in your early 20s. He started college at the age of 11 yeah, I know. How does that shape you? Do you feel like you missed out on childhood? Sure. To extent that I'm terribly adjusted. I was a tiny kid the school. People were very nurturing. I was fortunate to be in great places where people took care of me all the way through. And you are done a lot with it. "War on peace" is out now. Congratulations. Thank you, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.