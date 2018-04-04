Transcript for New details on alleged YouTube shooter

had to learn how to act. Joining us is San Bruno police chief Ed barberini. Good to have you on the show this morning. First and foremost, the alleged shooter had recently railed against YouTube. Her brother and her father said she hated the company. What are you learning about a motive this morning? Well, obviously we know that -- we're learning that miss aghdam had a problem or a problem with the policies or practices that YouTube had employed that was her opinion. So we do understand that point. We don't know exactly or specifically what those concerns were and we have investigators now who are taking numerous steps to kind of finalize that and pinpoint exactly what her concerns were so we can clearly identify the motive. We have a pretty good idea but we'd like to get some more information before we can definitively say exactly what that motive was but obviously she was upset with some of the practices or policies that the company had employed. Now, chief, both her father and brother reported her missing. Both reportedly told authorities that she might be going YouTube. They clearly saw this coming. Was YouTube ever warned? We know that she was reported missing by her family in San Diego on the 31st of March and that she was located in a community about 30 miles south of us early Tuesday morning. I don't know what concerns were conveyed to that police department or how or where those concerns we relayed to so that is something we're looking into. Is it a big misstep if YouTube was not warned? I think it's premature to jump to those conclusions. We don't know exactly how communication was relayed to the local police department down there and if so, how it was transferred to wherever it needed to be transferred. We just don't know those answers. It's 4:00 A.M. Locally. What do we know about the gun and whether it was legally obtained? There's nothing to suggest that was -- that it's not legally -- that it was not legally obtained. So, at this point we don't have any information of whether it was obtained in a manner that was outside the law. We just don't have that information but there's nothing to suggest that it wasn't. Rifle, handgun, semiautomatic. What can you tell us? It was a semiautomatic handgun, a pistol. And it took authorities just two minutes to arrive on the scene, chief. How vital was that? Well, I can't emphasize how critical it is in reacting to stances like these, typical or active shooter situations that we're continuing to see. It's critical that we arrive in a timely manner and then once we're here that we act swiftly and effectively and I could not be more proud of the handful of police officers that arrived within two minutes. Not only the timing of tear arrival but the way they acted when they did arrive. As folks were fleeing from the scene, there were officers running directly towards where they believed the threat to be in order to identify that threat putting themselves in harm's way which is our job hever it's sometimes easier said than done and it was a chaotic scene but their first priority was to enter the building, identif the threat and do what they could to remedy that and I think the timeliness of the response in this case and their actions probably limited the opportunity of our suspect in this case to even inflict more damage. Yes, it could have been so much worse. Chief barberini, we thank you so much for joining us. We have more breaking news

