Transcript for School deputy 'never went in' amid shooting

We begin with that alarming revelation from Florida authoritieabout that school shooting. ABC's Victor Oquendo has the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The sheriff here not mincing words saying that school resource deputy clearly knew there was a shooting going on and he failed to act. This morning, the stunning admission from the sheriff's office, the armed deputy assigned to protect Stoneman Douglas high school in parkland responded to the mass shooting yesterday but failed to take action. The sheriff saying he watched the moment play out on surveillance video. What I saw was a deputy arrive at the west side of building 12 take up a position and he never went in. Reporter: Instead sheriff Israel says deputy Scot Peterson waited outside for four minutes. Was he there when the shooter was still in the building? Yes, he was. Sewn dough what should he have done? Went in, addressed the killer, killinged the killer. Reporter: The 54-year-old seen here addressing a school board meeting in 2015 worked at the school for the last nine years. I'm Scot Peterson. I've been a police officer for 30 years. I've been a school resource officer for 25 years. Reporter: In 2014 awarded as school resource officer of the year, commending Peterson as reliable in handling issues with tact and judgment now facing suspension without pay, the veteran deputy opting to resign and retire. Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words. I mean, these families lost their children. We lost coaches. You don't think about at school this stuff happening but when it does I feel like you need to be able to act on that and act as a police officer. Reporter: And this morning another missed red flag. There was a fight in my house with a kid and my son. Reporter: Just months before the parkland shooting frightening 911 calls made multiple times by the family who had taken in suspected shooter Nikolas Cruz shortly after his mother died. And he's going to get his weapon right now. So now he's pissed off so and he's going to get the gun. Reporter: You can hear that woman saying he bought a gun, tons of ammo and put that gun to people's head in the past. Nikolas Cruz's next court hearing is set for next Tuesday. We know some teachers and staff members are expected back on campus today. Reporter: Some of them will be coming back on campus offering support services for them. Classes set to resume next Wednesday on a modified schedule, robin. Thank you. Michael. Thank you, robin.

