Transcript for School safety bill passes amid students' walkout

President trump is also celebrating the house passing a school safety bill after nearly a million students across the country, you remember those images took part in that national school walkout demanding action. Victor Oquendo is in many parkland. It has the backing of the white house and the NRA but many Democrats say it does not go far enough. Reporter: That's right and good morning, Cecilia. While those students were walking out yesterday, lawmakers in D.C. Were working on the stop school violence act that passed in the house and there is a similar version in the senate. This half billion dollar bill would fund training and other initiatives that would enhance school safety and implement added security issues like stronger locks and emergency notifications for schools that would notify law enforcement of emergencies, but this bill does not address gun control, Democrats say that more needs to be done, still, it passed by an overwhelming majority. Nikolas Cruz officially changed his plea. Reporter: He kept his head down and did not make eye contact with the victims' families. As expected he stood mute so a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. But as his defense team has said all along he's ready to plead guilty and serve consecutive life sentences without parole but want the death penalty taken off the table. Thank you.

