-
Now Playing: Florida Gov. Rick Scott signs gun safety bill in response to Parkland school shooting
-
Now Playing: Florida Senate passes bill to put restrictions on gun sales
-
Now Playing: Constance Wu dishes on 'Crazy Rich Asians'
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old author shares his saving and investing tips live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Drake breaks viewing record for Twitch videogame streaming
-
Now Playing: Tim Tebow sheds light on homeschooling, says it's 'good' to be 'different'
-
Now Playing: What to know about the new menopause hot flash medicine
-
Now Playing: Company behind Snuggies to payout $7.2M in refunds
-
Now Playing: Family of slain DNC staffer speaks out
-
Now Playing: Priest turns in husband who confessed to killing his wife
-
Now Playing: Kansas-bound dog mistakenly flown to Japan
-
Now Playing: Ford recalls 1.4M cars over loose steering wheels
-
Now Playing: Silicon Valley billionaire charged with 'massive fraud'
-
Now Playing: School safety bill passes amid students' walkout
-
Now Playing: New details in Stormy Daniels' 'hush payment'
-
Now Playing: White House blames Moscow for poisoning former spy
-
Now Playing: Mom of slain DNC staffer wants those who 'started the lies' to be 'held accountable'
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Your DASH diet questions answered
-
Now Playing: Emergency center trauma nurse loves singing to her patients dressed as a princess
-
Now Playing: Parkland survivor on significance of school walkouts