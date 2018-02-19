Transcript for School shooting survivors announce march on Washington

Cecilia, you spend a lot of time in the briefing room at the white house. What do you think? This one seems different from the resounding call for change from the kids in Florida. We haven't heard the president say it's too soon to you can that about gun control as he has before. I gotta say, you know, this is a republican-controlled congress. It doesn't feel like there's momentum to make a big change right now on capitol hill. Those kids are not going away. They have a loud call there. As we saw, the teen survivors of the Florida school shooting are demanding change and calling for action on gun control. Announcing a March on Washington next month, called a March for our lives. Adrienne Bankert is in park with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, too, Cecilia. Yes, they're some of the best and brightest here in parkland. After facing tragedy, losing friends and teachers, they have become the faces of this new movement. Using their heart ache and taking action. Still recovering. Broward county sheriff Scott Israel came to the bedside of an injured teen. Being hailed a hero this morning. 15-year-old Anthony borges shot four times while trying to lock a classroom door. Placing his body between the door and classmates. As those who witnessed the violence are still reeling. This morning, the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high are demanding their voice bs heard. My innocence. Our innocence has been taken from us. Reporter: Speaking at gun control rallies on Saturday and Sunday. Sparking the movement, never again. Adults have failed us, honestly. And kids are dying because of it. Change needs to happen so no more lives are lost. Reporter: This morning, they say gun reform must become a reality. We are going to be the kids that you read about in textbooks. Not because we're going to be another statistic about mass shootings in America. We're going change the law. Reporter: On Tuesday, students meet with state law maik nrs Tallahassee. From there, prepare for rallies this week in parkland, Florida, and across the country next month. Including a March on Washington. People are saying that it's not time to talk about gun control. And, we can respect that. Here's the time. March 24th, in every single city. We're going to be marching together as students, begging for our lives. Reporter: And you know, just like the memorial behind us, the never again organize rrs hoping to send message that will not be igno ignored. They're asking for global support. Michael? Thank you, Adrienne.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.