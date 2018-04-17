Sean Hannity disputes Michael Cohen's claim he was a client

More
Cohen's lawyers made the assertion that Fox News host Sean Hannity was a client of Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, in a New York courtroom.
5:32 | 04/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sean Hannity disputes Michael Cohen's claim he was a client

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54522435,"title":"Sean Hannity disputes Michael Cohen's claim he was a client ","duration":"5:32","description":"Cohen's lawyers made the assertion that Fox News host Sean Hannity was a client of Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, in a New York courtroom.","url":"/GMA/News/video/sean-hannity-disputes-michael-cohens-claim-client-54522435","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.